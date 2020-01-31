ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.33-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.33-1.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.40.

MAN opened at $93.93 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $75.59 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,458.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

