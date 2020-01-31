Marcin Urbaszek Sells 2,334 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $872,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 543,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,036. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,089,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,670,000 after acquiring an additional 261,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,536 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 764,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

