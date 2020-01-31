MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Update

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $57,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,656 shares of company stock valued at $327,168 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $2,003,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 70,203 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

