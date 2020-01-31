Mark A. Blinn Sells 7,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $931,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,780,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 343,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

