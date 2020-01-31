Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.17-2.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 3,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,803. Marlin Business Services has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

