Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,894 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 4.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.39% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $221,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

