Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

