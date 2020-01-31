Masari (MSR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $615.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Masari has a market capitalization of $217,962.00 and approximately $615.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

