Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 15,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.24.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $3,336,374.34. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Masco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 90,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Masco by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. 101,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Masco has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

