MassGrid Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, MassGrid has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $802,724.00 and $16.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,332.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.01938835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.04085285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00728284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00126846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00754050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009389 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00697631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,819,467 coins and its circulating supply is 76,428,167 coins. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.