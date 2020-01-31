MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,110 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of MasTec worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MasTec by 112.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 108,261 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 328.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 278,708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,854. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

