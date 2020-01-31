MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

MTZ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. 9,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,854. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MasTec by 844.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MasTec by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

