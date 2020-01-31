Master Contract Token (MCT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $94,822.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $413,018.00 and approximately $94,822.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.01929077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00117965 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

