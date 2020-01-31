Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.42. 2,998,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. The company has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

