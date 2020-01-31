Mastercard Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.52. 1,747,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.63 and a 200 day moving average of $284.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.