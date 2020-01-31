Mastercard’s (MA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Mastercard stock opened at $322.61 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.84. The stock has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

