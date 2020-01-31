Matchpool Trading 54.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $207,329.00 and $9,271.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Matchpool

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

