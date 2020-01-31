Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $37.32. 562,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,022. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

