Maverick Chain Market Cap Achieves $321,424.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $321,424.00 and $2,899.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

