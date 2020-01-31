Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$7.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been given a C$7.25 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.62 and a 52-week high of C$5.91. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.