Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $205,472.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $205,472.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.01249541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00047065 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00199695 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.