Maximine Coin (MXM) Market Cap Hits $45.55 Million

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded up 272.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Maximine Coin has a market cap of $45.55 million and $39.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded up 624.1% against the dollar. One Maximine Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io.

Maximine Coin Token Trading

Maximine Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Rfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

