MB8 Coin (MB8) Price Tops $0.0125

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. MB8 Coin has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $3,015.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MB8 Coin Coin Profile

MB8 Coin is a coin. MB8 Coin's total supply is 160,165,165 coins. MB8 Coin's official website is mb8coin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

