MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 48.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $120.49 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

