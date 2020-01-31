Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 3.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.68 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

