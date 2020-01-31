MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,427.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $183.30 or 0.01942230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.54 or 0.04053413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00758685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00123051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00775104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009229 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00722480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

