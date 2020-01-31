MedicCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. MedicCoin has a market cap of $32,004.00 and approximately $303.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

