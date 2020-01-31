Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $116.09. 2,733,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,178. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

