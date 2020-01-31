Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101,482 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

