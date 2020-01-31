MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.75.

Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.67. 1,229,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -6.98.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$791.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

