Melon Market Capitalization Tops $6.65 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00057293 BTC on exchanges including Kraken, Bitsane, Radar Relay and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $91,769.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bitsane, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kraken and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

