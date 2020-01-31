Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Tops One Day Volume of $409.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $474,411.00 and approximately $409.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.01240645 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025529 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

