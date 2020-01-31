Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.13% of CME Group worth $92,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.19. 112,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.57. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

