Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 2.72% of Delek US worth $67,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Delek US stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 108,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,466. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

