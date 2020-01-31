Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 171.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.61% of PagSeguro Digital worth $68,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after buying an additional 245,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after purchasing an additional 114,950 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $31,244,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 680,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 141,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,389. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.