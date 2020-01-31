Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $61.82 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137,900 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $61,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,483,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,203,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,006,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.19. 2,551,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.59 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.