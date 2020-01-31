Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $72.05 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,300 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $72,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in HDFC Bank by 106.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. 81,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,331. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on HDB shares. ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

