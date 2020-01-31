Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $89.24 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $89,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.64. The company had a trading volume of 553,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,456. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

