Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Invests $27.63 Million in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,634,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.48.

PANW stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.74. The company had a trading volume of 56,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

