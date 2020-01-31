Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Makes New $64.11 Million Investment in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,962,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,112,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.78% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mosaic by 36.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Mosaic by 61.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

