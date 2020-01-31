Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

CHKP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.31. 114,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

