Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 143,530 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,530 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 3.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $125,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.31. 355,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average is $172.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

