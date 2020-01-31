Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 154,460 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,460 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $78,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.04.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

