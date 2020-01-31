Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 26,100 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.19% of Mercadolibre worth $53,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,581,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.05.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $664.00. 29,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,339. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $338.95 and a 52-week high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $625.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.76.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

