Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Rio Tinto makes up approximately 2.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.13% of Rio Tinto worth $100,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

NYSE RIO traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 277,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

