Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 213,500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 213,500 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.30% of Valero Energy worth $113,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VLO traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 476,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

