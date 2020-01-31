Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 75,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $95,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.41. The company had a trading volume of 791,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,302. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

