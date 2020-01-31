Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million.

MBIN stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 3,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,721. The company has a market cap of $514.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

