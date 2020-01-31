Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

