Merculet Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $425,388.00 and $45,515.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,034,747,689 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.